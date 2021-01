Arnab's WhatsApp chat leaked. The data is more than of 80 MB. These are few screenshots of Arnab asking help from PMO. pic.twitter.com/YCzGUJ0tcD

English summary

In the ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of television rating points (TRP), the Mumbai police has submitted damning messages that were allegedly exchanged between Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) discussing ways to “manipulate” the ratings.