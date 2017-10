మాల్యాని మించిన పుత్రరత్నం.. గోపికల మధ్య శ్రీకృష్ణుడిలా..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Siddharth was born in Los Angeles, California to businessman Vijay Mallya and his first wife Samira. Siddharth Mallya was primarily raised in England and Dubai. He completed his schooling from the Papplewick School, Ascot and went to the Wellington College, Berkshire. Siddharth obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Queen Mary University of London.