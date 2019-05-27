వారణాసిలో మోడీ: ఘన విజయం ఇచ్చినందుకు ఓటర్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని

వారణాసి: లోక్సభ ఎన్నికల్లో ఘన విజయం సాధించింది బీజేపీ. ఇక సంబురాల్లో ఆపార్టీ ఉంది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ తాను పోటీ చేసిన వారణాసి నియోజకవర్గంలో ఘన విజయం సాధించడంతో అక్కడి ఓటర్లకు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపేందుకు అక్కడికి వెళుతున్నారు.ఈ సందర్భంగా మోడీ కాశీ విశ్వనాథ ఆలయంలో ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహిస్తారు.ఆ తర్వాత భారీ బహిరంగ సభలో పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలను అభిమానులను ఉద్దేశించి మాట్లాడతారు.
ఇదిలా ఉంటే వారణాసిలో మోడీ 4.79 లక్షల భారీ మెజార్టీతో విజయం సాధించారు. ఆదివారం రోజున తన తల్లి హీరాబెన్ను కలిసిన మోడీ.. ఆమె దీవెనలు తీసుకున్నారు.మే 30న సాయంత్రం మోడీ రెండవసారి ప్రధానిగా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. వారణాసిలో మోడీ పర్యటన సందర్భంగా గట్టి భద్రతా చర్యలు చేపట్టారు పోలీసులు.
May 27, 2019 1:48 PM
PM Modi: Political pundits say BJP is a Hindi heartland party.We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party? We are running Govt for years in Goa, the whole northeast, Assam, Ladakh everywhere we are governing or winning, still Hindi heartland? pic.twitter.com/2lBRny0loB
రాజకీయ పండితులు తెలుసుకోవాల్సింది ఏమిటంటే బీజేపీకి కర్నాటకలో అత్యధిక సీట్లు వచ్చాయి, ఈశాన్య భారతంలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వాలున్నాయి: మోడీ
May 27, 2019 1:47 PM
బీజేపీ హిందీ ప్రధాన రాష్ట్రాల పార్టీ అని రాజకీయ పండితులు చెబుతున్నారు: మోడీ
May 27, 2019 1:18 PM
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The supporters in Kashi didn't weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss. They considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', 'Lok samarpan'. pic.twitter.com/Q5fZ9PKDMj
హర హర మహదేవ్ నినాదంతో ఉపన్యాసాన్ని ప్రారంభించిన మోడీ
May 27, 2019 12:35 PM
విపరీతమైన ఎండ కాస్తున్నప్పటికీ వారణాసి మోడీకి ఓటు వేసేందుకు తరలివచ్చింది: అమిత్ షా
May 27, 2019 12:32 PM
Amit Shah: There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him(PM)not to come.Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi & that trust was rightly placed pic.twitter.com/WVeVTA8rCC
కాశీ విశ్వనాథ్ ఆలయంకు వెళ్లే మార్గంలో ప్రజలకు ప్రధాని మోడీ అభివాదం
May 27, 2019 10:43 AM
Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people for reposing faith in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Narendra Modi will also address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.
