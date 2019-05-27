వారణాసిలో మోడీ: ఘన విజయం ఇచ్చినందుకు ఓటర్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని

Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E

Amit Shah: There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him(PM)not to come.Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi & that trust was rightly placed pic.twitter.com/WVeVTA8rCC

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The supporters in Kashi didn't weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss. They considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', 'Lok samarpan'. pic.twitter.com/Q5fZ9PKDMj

PM Modi: Political pundits say BJP is a Hindi heartland party.We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party? We are running Govt for years in Goa, the whole northeast, Assam, Ladakh everywhere we are governing or winning, still Hindi heartland? pic.twitter.com/2lBRny0loB

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people for reposing faith in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Narendra Modi will also address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.