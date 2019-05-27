  • search
    వారణాసిలో మోడీ: ఘన విజయం ఇచ్చినందుకు ఓటర్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని

    By
    |

    వారణాసి: లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో ఘన విజయం సాధించింది బీజేపీ. ఇక సంబురాల్లో ఆపార్టీ ఉంది. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ తాను పోటీ చేసిన వారణాసి నియోజకవర్గంలో ఘన విజయం సాధించడంతో అక్కడి ఓటర్లకు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపేందుకు అక్కడికి వెళుతున్నారు.ఈ సందర్భంగా మోడీ కాశీ విశ్వనాథ ఆలయంలో ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహిస్తారు.ఆ తర్వాత భారీ బహిరంగ సభలో పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలను అభిమానులను ఉద్దేశించి మాట్లాడతారు.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi

    ఇదిలా ఉంటే వారణాసిలో మోడీ 4.79 లక్షల భారీ మెజార్టీతో విజయం సాధించారు. ఆదివారం రోజున తన తల్లి హీరాబెన్‌ను కలిసిన మోడీ.. ఆమె దీవెనలు తీసుకున్నారు.మే 30న సాయంత్రం మోడీ రెండవసారి ప్రధానిగా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. వారణాసిలో మోడీ పర్యటన సందర్భంగా గట్టి భద్రతా చర్యలు చేపట్టారు పోలీసులు.

    May 27, 2019 1:48 PM

    వారణాసి

    రాజకీయ పండితులు తెలుసుకోవాల్సింది ఏమిటంటే బీజేపీకి కర్నాటకలో అత్యధిక సీట్లు వచ్చాయి, ఈశాన్య భారతంలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వాలున్నాయి: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:47 PM

    వారణాసి

    బీజేపీ హిందీ ప్రధాన రాష్ట్రాల పార్టీ అని రాజకీయ పండితులు చెబుతున్నారు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:18 PM

    వారణాసిలో కార్యకర్తలు ఎన్నికలను గెలుపోటములతో చూడలేదు. సరైన వారిని ఎన్నుకునేందుకు , సరైన వారిని శిక్షించారు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:14 PM

    వారణాసి

    ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని సరిగ్గా అనుసరిస్తున్న పార్టీ ఒక్క బీజేపీనే. కార్యకర్తలు బీజేపీ సిద్ధాంతానికి కట్టుబడినందుకు చంపబడ్డారు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:12 PM

    వారణాసి

    భవిష్యత్తులో దేశ రాజకీయాల్లో ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ స్థానం చాలా ప్రత్యేకం: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:11 PM

    వారణాసి

    ఎన్నికల గణాంకాలలో ఓ రసాయన చర్య దాగుందనేది చాలా మంది తెలుసుకోవాలి: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:10 PM

    వారణాసి

    పారదర్శకతకు, కష్టపడేతత్వానికి మారో ప్రత్యామ్నాయం లేదు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:09 PM

    వారణాసి

    ఎన్నికల తర్వాత నేను చాలా ప్రశాంతంగా ఉన్నాను. మీరు నన్ను గెలిపిస్తారనే విశ్వాసం నాకు ఉండటంతో కేదార్‌నాథ్, బద్రినాథ్ ఆలయాలకు వెళ్లాను: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 1:07 PM

    వారణాసి

    నేను ముందుగా పార్టీ కార్యకర్తను ఆ తర్వతే దేశానికి ప్రధాన మంత్రిని: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:51 PM

    వారణాసి

    ఎన్నికలు చాలా ప్రశాంత వాతావరణంలో జరిగాయి: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:50 PM

    వారణాసి

    ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజల కోసం పాటు పడేవారినే ప్రజలు గెలిపించారు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:48 PM

    వారణాసి

    నరేంద్ర మోడీ గెలుస్తాడని ప్రతి గడప చెప్పింది, ప్రతి ఇళ్లు చెప్పింది: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:46 PM

    వారణాసి

    నా పై పోటీ చేసిన వారికి కూడా ధన్యవాదాలు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:45 PM

    వారణాసి

    కాశీ యాత్ర తనకు బలాన్ని మనసుకు ప్రశాంతతను ఇచ్చింది: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:40 PM

    వారణాసి

    బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తగా ఎప్పుడూ పార్టీ గీసిన రేఖను దాటలేదు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:38 PM

    వారణాసి

    బీజేపీలో ఉత్సాహం నింపిన అమిత్ షాకు ధన్యవాదాలు: మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:37 PM

    వారణాసి

    హర హర మహదేవ్‌ నినాదంతో ఉపన్యాసాన్ని ప్రారంభించిన మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 12:35 PM

    విపరీతమైన ఎండ కాస్తున్నప్పటికీ వారణాసి మోడీకి ఓటు వేసేందుకు తరలివచ్చింది: అమిత్ షా

    May 27, 2019 12:32 PM

    నామినేషన్ దాఖలు చేసి ప్రజలు ఓటు వేస్తారని ఒకరు వెళ్లిపోయారు. అదే ప్రజలు గట్టి గుణపాఠం చెప్పారు. మోడీ నామినేషన్ దాఖలు చేసి ప్రచారం కూడా నిర్వహించారు: అమిత్ షా

    May 27, 2019 12:28 PM

    వారణాసి

    ప్రధాని మోడీని ఆహ్వానించిన ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్ సీఎం యోగీ ఆదిత్యనాథ్. ఘన విజయం అందించిన పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపిన యోగీ

    May 27, 2019 12:27 PM

    వారణాసి

    మరికాసేపట్లో కార్యకర్తలను ఉద్దేశించి ప్రసంగించనున్న ప్రధాని మోడీ

    May 27, 2019 11:04 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    కాశీ విశ్వనాథుడి ఆలయంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ పూజలు

    May 27, 2019 11:03 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    కాశీ విశ్వనాథుడి ఆలయంలో మోడీ ప్రత్యేక పూజలు

    May 27, 2019 10:51 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    కాశీ విశ్వనాథ ఆలయం వీధి గుండా మోడీ కాన్వాయ్ వెళుతున్న సమయంలో మోడీ నినాదాలతో మార్మోగిన ప్రాంతం

    May 27, 2019 10:44 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    కాశీ విశ్వనాథ్ ఆలయంకు వెళ్లే మార్గంలో ప్రజలకు ప్రధాని మోడీ అభివాదం

    May 27, 2019 10:43 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    వారణాసిలో ప్రధాని మోడీ పర్యటన సందర్భంగా భారీగా భద్రతా ఏర్పాట్లు చేసిన అధికారులు.. విశ్వనాథ ఆలయంలో మోడీ పూజలు వీక్షించేందుకు ప్రత్యేక స్క్రీన్లు ఏర్పాటు చేసిన అధికారులు

    May 27, 2019 10:38 AM

    వారణాసి

    ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ పర్యటన సందర్భంగా వారణాసిలో కళాకారుల నృత్యాలు

    May 27, 2019 10:33 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    కోలాహలంగా మారిన వారణాసిలోని కాశీ విశ్వనాథ ఆలయ పరిసరాలు

    May 27, 2019 10:31 AM

    ఉత్తర్ ప్రదేశ్

    వారణాసికి చేరుకున్న ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people for reposing faith in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Narendra Modi will also address a gathering of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

