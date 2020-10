English summary

Addressing the nation over Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the lockdown may have been lifted in the country but warned saying that the “virus is still out there”. “In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.