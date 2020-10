లాలూ దెబ్బ... పడిపోయిన నితీశ్ ఇమేజ్.. బీహార్ ఎన్నికల్లో ఎవరికెన్ని సీట్లు... బీజేపీ ఓటర్లలో గందరగోళం

English summary

Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll: Over 7 crore voters are set to choose the fate of thousands of political candidates vying for 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The Election Commission will hold the 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls in three phases from October 28 to November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. As the poll fever in Bihar, as well as the nation, rises, India Today TV brings you the results of the Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll.