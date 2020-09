పోలీస్ బాస్ రాసలీలలు: బయటపెట్టిన భార్యపై దాడి - వీడియో వైరల్ - సీఎం సీరియస్ - విదేశాల్లో విలాసాలు

English summary

Ashocking video of a Madhya Pradesh top cop brutally thrashing his wife has gone viral on social media. In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen beating his wife. After the incident came to light, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties. The incident reportedly took place after Purushottam Sharma's wife found out about his alleged extra-marital affair.