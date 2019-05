English summary

A video has gone viral on social media where Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, could be seen getting down from her vehicle after hearing chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and confronting the people who shouted the slogan as her vehicle was passing by. Mamata got down from her vehicle, quite visibly displeased with the slogans, and yelled “Where are you running away? Where are you running?” The people who raised the slogan, apparently, did not expect her to and made a run for it considering the political climate of the state at the moment. They could not be seen in the video but the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were quite audible and it was raised by more than one person.