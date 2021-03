English summary

In a video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public. "I suffered fractures in my left ankle, foot and ligament injuries as well. There was chest pain and breathlessness too. I was praying from the bonet of my car when suddenly I was pushed against it yesterday. I am on medication and will resume work in the next 2-3 days. I may have to use a wheelchair initially," she said.