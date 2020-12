కరోనా మృతుల్లో 70% మంది మగవాళ్లే -యువతపై తీవ్ర ప్రభావం -అయినాసరే, ఇండియానే బెటర్

English summary

Giving a break-up on the basis of the gender and age of those infected with the novel coronavirus , Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said men and women respectively account for 63 percent and 37 percent of the total cases in the country. "Eight percent cases have been reported below the age of 17 years, 13 percent in the 18-25 years age group, 39 percent in 26-44 years group, 26 percent in 45-60 years group and 14 percent above 60 years," Bhushan said, while addressing a press conference.