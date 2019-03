మిగ్-21.. చాలా పవర్ ఫుల్ గురూ: షష్ఠి పూర్తి వయస్సులోనూ శతృవు కుదేల్

English summary

In 1961, IAF opted for the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau made MiG-21 and since then has made 657 of these fighter jets, including three variants - MiG-21FL, MiG-21M and MiG-21 Bison. While India was one of the largest operators of MiG-21s outside USSR, India is currently the largest operator of MiG-21 Bison, with an estimated 100+ aircrafts on duty. However, the Bison are currently being used only as an Interceptor, the same as they did yesterday with the Pakistan’s F-16 and intercepted them. The MiG-21 played a pivotal role in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, and they will soon be replaced by the indigenously made Tejas LCA by HAL. The MiG-21 has a notorious history of crashing due to technical snags and as per an estimate, more than 500 planes have been lost to various crashes all across the country.