మెడికల్ మిరాకిల్.. మృత్యుంజయుడు నిర్వాన్!

Nirvaan, a baby born in the 22nd week of pregnancy weighing just 610 g, won his battle for life. After 132 days in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit , he now weighs 3.72 kg, and is out of intensive care. His parents will take him home on Sunday. Doctors at Surya Hospital in Santacruz, which treated Nirvaan, said that he is probably India’s most premature baby to have survived. Nirvaan’s mother, a 34-year-old Bandra resident (who has asked not to be named) had what seemed to be a normal pregnancy, but on May 12, she suddenly went into labour. Nirvaan was born with extremely underdeveloped organs. In the NICU, 14 doctors across specialities and over 50 nurses took care of Nirvaan around the clock. He spent six weeks on a ventilator and another six weeks on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine.