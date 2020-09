English summary

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that the party wants the government to follow the tradition of holding discussions on key issues. Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha today shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the festering border row with China along the LAC in Ladakh. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on India-China border row.