ఘోరం: కదులుతున్న రైల్లో గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ యత్నం.. దూకేసిన తల్లీకూతుళ్లు

A 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter jumped off a running train after a group of men attempted to rape the girl on board Howrah-Jodhpur Express late Saturday night.The mother and daughter who were travelling from Kolkata to Delhi in an unreserved coach, were forced to jump off the train when the men tried to drag the girl into the toilet. The incident happened when the train was between Chandari and Kanpur railway stations.The two fainted after jumping off the train. They remained unconscious for nearly two hours. After regaining consciousness, the injured mother and daughter walked to the Chandari railway station where people called an ambulance and rushed them to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital.