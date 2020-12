ఒకే వేదికపై , ఒకే ముహూర్తానికి కూతురి పెళ్ళితో పాటు తల్లి పెళ్లి .. అరుదైన ఘట్టం

English summary

Strange it may sound but life has its own ways. Such an unusual shade of life came to the fore in UP's Gorakhpur on Thursday when a 53-year-old woman and her 27-year- old daughter exchanged their respective wedding vows with their partners at the same ‘mandap’.Both the woman and her daughter got married at the same time, at the same mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna at Piprauli block in Gorakhpur on Thursday.