పోనిలే అని సాయం చేస్తే.. నీచపు బుద్ధిని ప్రదర్శించాడు.. అంకుల్ శాడిజంపై యువతి ట్వీట్

English summary

India is a strange place. For women, more so. A Twitter user who goes by the name Garam Sankat on the micro-blogging site, shared her experience of dealing with this craziness up close. The Twitter user from Mumbai was left rattled when a 'random middle-aged uncle stopped me earlier tonight and tried to Google "HD porn" on my phone under the pretext of asking me to look up the building collapse in Dongri today'. Mumbai saw a tragedy on Tuesday, with the collapse of Kesarbhai building in Dongri leaving 14 dead and several feared trapped. She went on to describe, in screenshots, what exactly happened.