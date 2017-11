అభిమానితో సెల్ఫీ: చిక్కుల్లో పడ్డ వరుణ్ ధావన్, ముంబై పోలీసులకు క్షమాపణ

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG

. @Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY

When you have millions of fans admiring you, there are people who also expect you to behave responsibly in the public. This is a lesson Varun Dhawan would have learnt in a not so pleasing way recently.