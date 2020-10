ముస్లింలను తప్పుదోవ పట్టించారు - సీఏఏపై ఆర్ఎస్ఎస్ చీఫ్ - మేం బచ్చాగాళ్లమా?: ఓవైసీ కౌంటర్

English summary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday claimed that Muslims were misled into thinking CAA was aimed at reducing their population. India is a "Hindu Rashtra" and Hindutva is the essence the country's self-hood, he added. hyderabad mp, aimim chief asaduddin Owaisi Declares 'Will Protest Again' As RSS Chief Bhagwat Claims Attempt To Mislead On CAA.