ప్రధాని మోడీ గడ్డం , జుట్టు పెంచటం వెనుక పెద్ద కథే .. రామ మందిర నిర్మాణంతో లింక్ ఉందన్న స్వామీజీ

English summary

Over a period of almost ten months, netizens have been working in their own style to analyze the reasons why PM Modi did not cut his beard. However, Udupi Pejavara peetham, Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha made interesting remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a Rama Mandir construction program behind his hair growing. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for completing of the mandir , as he did the Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.