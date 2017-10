అబ్బాయి కాస్తా అమ్మాయి అయింది.. నేవీ ఊద్యోగం కాస్తా ఊడింది!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Indian Navy has sacked a sailor for undergoing a sex change surgery last year, holding him guilty of breaching service rules. Manish Giri, a naval sailor, had undergone the sex change surgery in August at a hospital in Mumbai when he was on leave. “The Indian Navy has discharged Manish Giri, a naval sailor, evoking the clause of ‘Service No Longer Required’ under the Navy regulations,” the Navy said in a statement. It said the sailor who underwent “sex reassignment surgery” while on leave was administratively discharged from the service.