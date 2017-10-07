ఐఎన్ఎస్ త్రిశూల్ దెబ్బకు.. తోక ముడిచిన సముద్ర దొంగలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

An Indian warship, stealth frigate INS Trishul, thwarted a piracy attempt on a merchant vessel Jag Amar in a swift operation by deploying an armed helicopter and marine commandos in the Gulf of Aden on Friday.The 4,000-tonne multi-role INS Trishul, with its Chetak helicopter and marine commandos, swung into action after receiving the distress call from Indian-flagged bulk cargo carrier Jag Amar, which had 26 Indians on board, at about 12.30pm."Even as the first batch of the commandos reached the cargo vessel on the Chetak, the second team boarded her after setting sail from INS Trishul on their inflatable boat. The 12 pirates gave up without a fight," said an officer.