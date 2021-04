English summary

Nearly 80 lakh people applied for vaccination in three hours as the government's dedicated website, CoWIN, opened for registrations today. Those between 18 and 44 can get Covid shots from May 1 (Saturday). Minutes after commencing registration for those aged 18 and above, India's Covid-19 vaccination portal CoWIN crashed on Wednesday. Glitches were also reported on the Aarogya Setu App. Both platforms were later back online, allowing those eligible to register for the life-saving jab.