NEET 2020: ఇద్దరికి 720/720 - షోయబ్, ఆకాంక్ష సంచలనం - టాప్-10లో తెలుగు తేజాలు

English summary

NEET 2020 Toppers odisha's Shoaib Aftab, delhi's Akanksha Singh had created history of sorts, to become the first to score a perfect score. Soyeb and Akansha has scord 720 out of 720 marks in NEET 2020, but in tie breaker Soyeb gets 1st rank. several telugu states students also got place in top-10 ranks.