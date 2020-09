నవంబర్ నుంచి డిగ్రీ, పీజీ క్లాసులు - తాజా అకడమిక్‌ క్యాలెండర్‌ విడుదల - వాళ్లకు అడ్మిషన్ ఫీజు వాపస్

English summary

Education ministry took it to twitter on tuesday to announce that a new calendar has been released for UG, PG first-year students and a full refund will be made on admission cancellations. All higher education institutions have been advised to teach six days a week to make up for lost learning hours, while breaks and vacations will be curtailed. Classes for first-year students will start from November, and no new admissions will be allowed beyond November 30, according to the revised academic calendar approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) this month.