భారత్ లోకి డేంజర్ డ్రగ్.. ‘చైనా వైట్’.. మార్ఫిన్, హెరాయిన్ కన్నా వంద రెట్లు పవర్ ఫుల్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It can be a hundred times more potent than morphine or heroin and mere inhalation or contact with the skin can cause an overdose resulting in death. The new designer drug, 'China White', has injected itself into the bloodstream of the Indian narcotics market through Myanmar. The substance is a highly potent heroin substitute made from fentanyl - an opioid pain medication with a rapid onset and short duration of action. It works like any other opiate and comes in powdered form, which can be inhaled or injected. 'The designer synthetic drug that is consumed more in the US is now gaining popularity among users in the national Capital. As the demand has increased, traffickers have become active and are supplying consignments from Myanmar to Mizoram and Manipur. It further reaches Delhi and then routes to other states,' said a highly placed source in the narcotics control department.