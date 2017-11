పొగమంచు కాదు.. కాలుష్యం పొగ, డేంజర్ జోన్ లో ఢిల్లీ..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pollution in the Indian capital on Tuesday hit a dangerous level at which everyone is at risk and doctors called for the city's half marathon this month to be cancelled. The Indian Medical Association urged the city's biggest running race, due on Nov. 19, to be called off to protect runners and volunteers from exposure to high levels of deadly particulate matter that lodge deep in the lungs. It said the air quality is particularly poor early in the day when the race will be run.