మీనాక్షి లేఖి టికెట్ కట్: లోక్ సభ బరిలో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థిగా టీమిండియా మాజీ ఓపెనర్

English summary

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has recently been conferred the Padma Shri, could be pitched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The speculation that Gambhir might be roped in as a candidate for the New Delhi seat had been rife for long. If at all it happens, Gambhir will join the list of cricketer-turned-politicians. The list already has names of the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kirti Azad and Mohammad Azharuddin. Gautam Gambhir has been vocal about the policies and polity of the nation and has taken to Twitter a couple of times to express his views on issues of national importance.