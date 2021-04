హర్యానాలో నైట్ కర్ఫ్యూ .. వీరికే మినహాయింపు , కరోనా కట్టడికి హర్యానా సర్కార్ కీలక నిర్ణయం

English summary

In view of recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Monday imposed a night curfew. As per the order, the movement of all non-essential personnel and vehicles will be banned in the state between 9 PM and 5 AM. The order comes into effect from Monday night. No person shall leave their home or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place between 9 PM and 5 AM, the government order said.