English summary

The radical transformation that coronavirus pandemic is going to bring in will be felt and seen in each and every area of life. If the plans that Railways is going to implement are any indication, train journeys, even for short distances and local destinations, will be as sophisticated and cumbersome as air travel. According to a highly placed SCR official, a trial run of the high security measures to be implemented at all railway stations across the zone is going on at Guntur railway station and the same will be replicated for all stations.