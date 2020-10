English summary

There is no hope for justice for the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said on Friday. Azad, who was at the protest site at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Dalit woman, asserted he will go to Hathras and the struggle will continue.