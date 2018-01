మహాత్మా గాంధీ హత్య కేసులో మళ్లీ దర్యాఫ్తు అవసరం లేదు'

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Senior advocate Amrendra Sharan, who was asked by Supreme Court to examine all documents pertaining to Mahatma Gandhi assassination case to find out whether there was involvement of a 'mysterious' person who had fired fourth bullet which killed father of nation, told the court on Monday that there is no evidence to prove that Mahatma was killed by person other than Nathuram Godse.