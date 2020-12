English summary

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday ruled out the possibility of postponing NEET 2021 amid concerns raised by students in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The minister gave an update on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, Board Exams 2021, and other entrance exams. There is no plan to cancel NEET 2021, the education minister asserted. Pokhriyal was addressing a live interaction with students, parents and teachers when he made the remark.