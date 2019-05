English summary

Suresh, the man who slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow on May 4, expressed regret over his act. "I don't know why I slapped Arvind Kejriwal. I regret it," Suresh said. Suresh also claimed that he is not affiliated to any political party. "I am not affiliated to any political party. Nobody asked me to do this. Police did not misbehave with me. They only said what I did was wrong," he added. On May 4, AAP chief Kejriwal was slapped by a man (later identified as Suresh) in Moti Nagar in West Delhi while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.