పేర్లు మార్చడానికి రాలేదు: లక్నోలో అసదుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ, 22 అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలే టార్గెట్, బీజేపీకి చురకలు

English summary

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with an ex-BJP ally - Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party - in Lucknow on Wednesday, in a meeting described as preparation for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, in which the AIMIM will hope to make some gains after drawing a blank in the 2017 election.