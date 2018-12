హాట్ డిబేట్: హనుమంతుడు ఏవర్గానికి చెందిన వాడు..?ఈ నేతలు చెప్పాలనుకుంటున్నది ఏమిటి..?

National

oi-Kannaiah

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan says ' I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people' pic.twitter.com/Scjme1PgCD

English summary

The slugfest over the identity of Hindu god Hanuman among Uttar Pradesh politicians continued on Friday with Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan claiming that “Hanuman was a Jat”. “I think Hanuman ji was a Jat. It is in the nature of a Jat to help anyone who is in trouble, irrespective of whether the concerned person is known to him or her. It is similar to the way in which Hanuman joined Lord Ram to rescue Sita after she was abducted by Raavan,” he was quoted as saying by news agency.