A National Security Guard (NSG) commando has allegedly shot his wife and sister-in-law and has then committed suicide at his Maneser camp's flat on Tuesday morning. The commando, named Jitendra Yadav (a native of Kanpur), was a permanent ASI of the Border Security Force. He was on deputation for five years in the NSG and was currently deployed at Maneser camp for the last couple of years. Local police received information about the shoot out at flat number 42 of the NSG camp.