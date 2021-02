English summary

Women play a crucial role in care economy. But they face time poverty which is a major hurdle for them, in contrast with men. We should devise methods to bring them forward so as to promote leadership at grassroots, Mission Shakti Director Sujata Karthikeyan said. The bureaucrat was deliberating on the sidelines of a webinar on women empowerment as part of ‘Odisha 50’ organized by Sambad Group in association with FICCI and Khimji Foundation.