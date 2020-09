చైనా దురాక్రమణకు బాధ్యులెవరు... ఆ నిజాలు ఎందుకు చెప్పట్లేదు... డైలీ బ్రీఫింగ్స్ ఏవి...

Why does Indian media have to depend only on leaks to get information regarding the situation with China? Why no daily briefings from any spokepersons? Parliamentary rules allow for a discussion prohibiting media reportage. Why are you avoiding briefing us properly?

Why is the govt not telling the truth about our captive soldiers? Why didn't you tell Parliament that you demanded China for a status quo to the situation as it was before April 2020? Have you since demanded that the current situation be treated as status quo?

Today @rajnathsingh made a statement on China on behalf of his govt. I have not seen a statement that is so weak & inadequate This is a 'ghinona mazaak' in name of national security I wasn't permitted to speak in the House following this statement. If I had, I would have asked: https://t.co/Liicae067O

English summary

On Tuesday, AIMIM chief termed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the LAC situation as an "abominable joke" in the "name of national security". He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that the Chinese Army had not intruded into India. Weighing in on Singh's observation that China is in illegal possession of Indian land for many decades, Owaisi alleged that the Centre had probably decided to cede this territory.