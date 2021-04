దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రతీ జిల్లా ప్రభుత్వ ఆస్పత్రిలో ఆక్సిజన్ ప్లాంట్.. కేంద్రం కీలక నిర్ణయం.. త్వరలోనే అందుబాటులోకి

Oxygen plants in every district to ensure adequate oxygen availability... An important decision that will boost oxygen availability to hospitals and help people across the nation. https://t.co/GnbtjyZzWT

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government has taken an important decision "to boost oxygen availability to hospitals and help people" across the country as India fights a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Medical oxygen generation plants will be set up in every district using the PM-Cares Fund.