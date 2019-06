పద్మ శ్రీ అవార్డుతో తిప్పలు, ఉన్న ఉపాధి కరవు .. చీమ గుడ్లు తింటున్న వైనం ...

English summary

Dharaitri Naik, a 70-year-old hailing from the state of Odisha who single-handedly dug a three-km-long canal in the Gonasika mountains, was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019. The man had used a crowbar to carve the canal in order to bring drinking water from a stream. He now wants to return the award to the government, however, as he believes that it has destroyed his source of livelihood. His work has not really been appreciated and the villagers taunt him about becoming rich, saying that manual labour is below his dignity. The ‘Mountain Man of Odisha’ is now forced to eat ant eggs in order to survive.