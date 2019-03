పాకిస్థాన్ గగనతలంపై కొనసాగుతోన్న నిషేధం .. వరుసగా ఆరో రోజు ఎగురని విమానాలు

English summary

pakistan has once again extended the general closure of its airspace for an additional day, making it the sixth day in a row that airspace over the country has been restricted. The general closure of airspace has been extended till Wednesday (March 6), aviation tracker Flightradar24 said today. Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority had announced on Monday morning that its airspace had fully reopened. However, the decision was delayed to Tuesday (March 6) and has now been further delayed to Wednesday. The earlier extension announcement said Pakistan airspace would remain closed for all operations until Monday (March 5), 8 am and that flights would be operational only from a few airports.