When Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar, director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), attended a meeting with terrorists earlier this month, biological warfare was also on the agenda.The involvement of the ISI, the Pakistani military intelligence agency, in the troubles in Kashmir is well known. It has been instrumental in creating trouble in J&K for decades by training, funding and arming terrorists before sending them across the border. Now, comes more evidence of the ISI's involvement with terror and the threat of biological attacks by Pakistan army-aided terrorists. The latest intelligence reports say that on October 9, at Chakoti, District Bagh, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Lieutenant General Naveed attended a meeting with terrorists of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and the Jaish-e-Mohammed.