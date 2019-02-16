  • search
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
కేసీఆర్ క్యాబినెట్ లో కొత్త ముఖాలు ఇవేనా..? వారే ఎందుకు..??
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ఢిల్లీలో ప్రారంభమైన అఖిలపక్ష సమావేశం

    By
    |

    న్యూఢిల్లీ : పుల్వామా ఉగ్ర దాడి నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీలో అఖిలపక్ష సమావేశం ప్రారంభమైంది. హోంమంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో జరుగుతున్న ఈ సమావేశంలో .. ఎన్సీపీ అధినేత శరద్ పవార్, కాంగ్రెస్ నేతలు, గులాంనబీ ఆజాద్, ఆనంద్ శర్మ, కేంద్రమంత్రి, ఎల్జేపీ అధినేత రాంవిలాస్ పాశ్వాన్, నేషనల్ కాన్పరేన్స్ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు ఫరూక్ అబ్దుల్లా, కేంద్రమంత్రి నరేంద్రసింగ్ తోమర్ హాజరయ్యారు. పుల్వామా దాడిపై యావత్ భారత్ ముక్తకంఠంతో ఖండించింది. పార్టీలకతీతంగా విపక్షాలన్నీ ఏకతాటిపైకి వచ్చి ఉగ్రదాడికి ధీటుగా సమాధానం చెప్పాలని కోరాయి.

    All party meeting begins in delhi to deliberate on pulwama attack live updates

    Feb 16, 2019 1:15 PM

    సరిహద్దులో ఉగ్రవాదుల దుశ్చర్యలను ఖండన

    Feb 16, 2019 1:15 PM

    వీరజవాన్ల ఉగ్రదాడిని ఖండించిన అఖిలపక్షం

    Feb 16, 2019 1:13 PM

    ముగిసిన అఖిలపక్ష సమావేశం

    Feb 16, 2019 1:12 PM

    ఉగ్రదాడిపై అఖిలపక్షం ఏకగ్రీవ తీర్మానం

    Feb 16, 2019 1:06 PM

    జాతీయ భద్రత కోసం ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకునే చర్యలను సమర్థిస్తాం .. ఆజాద్

    Feb 16, 2019 1:04 PM

    ఉగ్రదాడిలో చనిపోయిన తమిళనాడుకు చెందిన జవాన్ల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగం .. చెన్నైలో ప్రకటన చేసి సీఎం పళనిస్వామి

    Feb 16, 2019 1:00 PM

    ఉగ్రవాదాన్ని అణచివేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకునే చర్యలను సమర్థిస్తాం.. ఆజాద్

    Feb 16, 2019 12:59 PM

    కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీగా వివిధ అంశాలపై ఎన్డీఏ ప్రభుత్వంతో విభేదిస్తాం .. కానీ జవాన్లపై దాడిని ముక్తకంఠంతో ఖండిస్తాం .. ఆజాద్

    Feb 16, 2019 12:58 PM

    దేశానికి స్వాతంత్ర్యం వచ్చాక జరిగిన అతిపెద్ద ఉగ్రదాది .. ఆజాద్

    Feb 16, 2019 12:57 PM

    ఉగ్ర దాడిపై భారత జాతి ఆగ్రహంతో ఉంది .. ఆజాద్

    Feb 16, 2019 12:56 PM

    పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులతో ప్రధాని సమావేశం నిర్వహించేలా ఛూడండి .. రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ కు ఆజాద్ వినతి

    Feb 16, 2019 12:52 PM

    ఉగ్రదాడిని ముక్తకంఠంతో ఖండించిన రాజకీయ పార్టీలు .. దాడి విషయంలో ప్రభుత్వానికి అండగా ఉంటామని ప్రకటించాయి.

    Feb 16, 2019 12:50 PM

    అకాలీదల్ నుంచి నరేష్ గుజ్రాల్, ఆర్ఎస్ఎల్పీ నుంచి ఉపేంద్ర కుస్వాలా, జై ప్రకాశ్ నారాయణ యాదవ్ హాజరయ్యారు.

    Feb 16, 2019 12:49 PM

    కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నుంచి గులాం నబీ ఆజాద్, ఆనంద్ శర్మ, జ్యోతిరాదిత్య సింధియా, టీఎంసీ సుదీప్ బంద్యోపాధ్యాయ్, డెరెక్ ఒబ్రెయిన్, శివసేన నుంచి సంజయ్ రౌత్, టీఆర్ఎస్ నుంచి జితేందర్రెడ్డి, సీపీఐ నుంచి డీ రాజా నేతలు సమావేశంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.

    Feb 16, 2019 12:36 PM

    ఉగ్ర దాడి నేపథ్యంలో భవిష్యత్ కార్యాచరణ కోసం పార్టీల అభిప్రాయం తీసుకుంటున్న కేంద్రం

    Feb 16, 2019 12:33 PM

    ఉగ్రదాడిని ఖండించిన ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ .. ఎన్డీఏకు మద్దతు

    Feb 16, 2019 12:31 PM

    రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ అధ్యక్షతన కొనసాగుతోన్న అఖిలపక్ష నమావేశం

    Read More

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    Read more about:

    surgical strike crpf narendra modi rajnath singh Jammu Kashmir pulwama kashmir terrorists attack surgical strikes jawans

    English summary
    The all-party meeting was opened in Delhi following the Pulwama agitation. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Union Minister, LJP supremo Ramvilas Paswan, National Conference's founder Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present at a meeting of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. India has condemned the entire Pakistani attack on the Pulwama attack.

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue