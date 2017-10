అదే ఆయన కుటుంబం: మోడీ దీపావళి వేడుకలు.. వరుసగా నాలుగే ఏడాదీ సైనికులతోనే...

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spent his fourth Diwali with soldiers - this time at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir, where troops of the 15 Corps are stationed. During the two-hour tour in Gurez -- a picturesque valley along the Line of Control in Bandipora district - Prime Minister said like everyone else, he was spending the festival with his "family". Exchanging greetings and offering sweets to the soldiers, the Prime Minister said he gets fresh energy when he spends time among the jawans of the Armed Forces. He said he appreciated their penance and sacrifice amid the harsh conditions.