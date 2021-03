బెంగాల్ లో దీదీ ఆట ముగిసింది , ఇది అభివృద్ధికి సమయం : విరుచుకుపడిన ప్రధాని మోడీ

English summary

With TMC's 'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) slogan becoming a rage in the election season in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his own spin to it while lashing out at the ruling party over the plight of farmers on Thursday.The Prime Minister said that the TMC’s game was over, and it was time for development. "Didi you played for 10 years. Now, the khela (game) will end and vikaas (development) will begin," Modi said.