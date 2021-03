English summary

India detected 28,903 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, of which 17,864 cases were from Maharashtra — the highest since September 30 last year. More than 1.14 crore people have been found infected in the country till now, while the number of active cases in the country has increased to more than 2.34 lakh. At least 188 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with 87 casualties from Maharashtra and 38 from Punjab. In view of the rising cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may chair a meeting with chief ministers today.