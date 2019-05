నెటిజన్లను కంటి మీద కునుకు లేకుండా చేసిన ఆ అధికారిణి నేపథ్యం.. ఆసక్తికరం

English summary

This polling season it's not only the politicians who are making headlines. Some polling officers have edged out the netas and are hogging the limelight. One such officer is a woman in yellow sari who is setting the internet on fire. Images of this woman officer have gone viral over the last few days. In the images she is seen carrying an EVM. Most of the messages accompanying the pictures are sexist in nature. The viral reports claim that "her looks" ensured 100% voting at the booth where she was on duty.