English summary

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) ML Lather on Friday said that a youth who raped a five-year-old girl in Jhunjhunu last month used to watch porn, adding that it was possible that after online classes, "children indulge in such things" DGP, while lauding the police over prompt action, asked parents to keep a strict watch on their children so that kids do not misuse digital platforms in the name of studies.