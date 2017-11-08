షాక్: పరీక్ష వాయిదా వేసేందుకే ప్రద్యుమన్ హత్య, సీనియరే హంతకుడు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: రేయాన్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ స్కూల్ విద్యార్థి ప్రద్యుమన్ ఠాకూర్ హత్య కేసులో మరో షాకింగ్ విషయం వెలుగుచూసింది. పరీక్ష వాయిదా వేసేందుకే చిన్నారి ప్ర‌ద్యుమ‌న్‌‌ను సీనియర్‌ విద్యార్థి హత్య చేశాడని సీబీఐ ప్రాథమికంగా నిర్ధారించింది. ఈ మేరకు విద్యార్థి హత్యపై సీబీవదఐ అధికారులు బుధవారం కీలక విషయాలు వెల్లడించారు.

The family and lawyers of the seven-year-old Ryan school student who was murdered inside the school premises last month, today demanded that a Class XI boy apprehended in the case by the CBI be tried as an adult and be given strict punishment.
