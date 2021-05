ప్రశాంత్ కిషోర్ సంచలన ప్రకటన -నేనొక ఫెయిల్యూర్ నేతను -పోల్ వ్యూహాలకు స్వస్తి -మోదీకి అంతలేదు -ఈసీపైనా ఫైర్

English summary

Prashant Kishor, described as the man of the match by many after Mamata Banerjee's spectacular show in Bengal, declared today that he was quitting as an election strategist. "I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," Mr Kishor told media. On whether he would rejoin politics, he said: "I am a failed politician. I have to go back and see what I have to do."