President Election Results 2022: రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్కు ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి.. కొత్త ప్రెసిడెంట్ ఎవరు..?
న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ ప్రథమ పౌరుడి కోసం జూలై 18వ తేదీన ఎన్నికలు ముగిశాయి. ఇక కౌంటింగ్కు సమయం దగ్గరపడింది. కౌంటింగ్ కోసం ఇప్పటికే ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తయ్యాయి. అన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీలకు చెందిన లోక్సభ, రాజ్యసభ, శాసనసభ, శాసనమండలి సభ్యులు కొత్త రాష్ట్రపతిని ఎన్నుకునేందకు ఈనెల 18న ఆయా రాష్ట్ర అసెంబ్లీల్లో ఓటువేశారు.
కేంద్రంలో అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఎన్డీఏ సంకీర్ణ కూటమి..ఒడిశాకు చెందిన గిరిజన మహిళ ద్రౌపది ముర్మును తన అభ్యర్థిగా ప్రకటించింది. ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీల తరఫున యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా బరిలో నిలిచారు. ఏపీలో అధికార వైఎస్ఆర్సీపీ, ప్రతిపక్ష తెలుగుదేశం ముర్ముకు మద్దతు ప్రకటించాయి. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సమితి.. యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా వైపు మొగ్గు చూపింది. వీరిలో ఎవరు గెలుస్తారనేది గురువారం తేలుతుంది. ఇవ్వాళ జరిగే రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్కు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు ఎప్పటికప్పుడు మినిట్ టు మినిట్ మీ కోసం..
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cast his vote for the Presidential election in Parliament, earlier today in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JoSvNn9ujp— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Polling for the 16th Presidential election commenced at 10am & closed at 5pm. Of 736 electors incl 727 members of parliament & 9 legislative assembly members permitted by EC to vote, 730 cast their votes. Voter turnout of 99.18% registered: PC Mody, Secy Gen, Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/KPGaGwsVXw— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Power Minister RK Singh cast their votes for the Presidential polls in PPE kits as they are suffering from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/lwqHIuHV2O— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Tamil Nadu | AIADMK leader E. Palaniswami cast his vote for the Presidential election, earlier today in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/rWN4WxRRaz— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is over at Parliament— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Yk3YEZlPPM
Manipur CM N Biren Singh shows victory sign after casting his vote for the #PresidentialElections in Imphal pic.twitter.com/sxogWCmFfN— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Former Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam casts his vote for the Presidential polls in PPE kit as he is suffering from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Qj8vZan5yE— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote for the #PresidentialElections pic.twitter.com/iEo8uweSLy— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Union Minister & BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote in the Parliament for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/kZ3fW7Bl7M— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the Presidential elections pic.twitter.com/J9LE2hKmiQ— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | AAP MP Harbhajan Singh & BJP MP Gautam Gambhir cast their votes for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/BBicynFPZl— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and Mallikarjun Kharge cast their votes for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/7KoiIkOMGE— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches the Parliament to cast his vote for the Presidential polls pic.twitter.com/FvwQMxqBNh— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Chandigarh | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote for Presidential elections pic.twitter.com/fKlRUxbwC9— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar cast their votes for the #PresidentialPolls in Delhi pic.twitter.com/awpERyDYvZ— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cast their votes for the Presidential polls in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ReE4IkCwRt— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Assam | There was a Congress meeting y'day, it was attended by only 2-3 MLAs. Only District Pres were there. What was the need for a meeting in Assembly?...Clear that Congress is cross-voting, it may be 20+. You can see numbers on the day of result: Karimuddin Barbhuiya,AIUDF MLA pic.twitter.com/HGwShTrfc1— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Gujarat | NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja says he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/dorgGuOQqT— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Haryana | I am sure the outcome on July 21 will be in favor of Droupadi Murmu. We will attend the oath-taking ceremony on July 25. From Haryana, we will get even more votes than we have counted for, in her favor: CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/tYvJBz3fuD— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Lucknow | Droupadi Murmu will win the Presidential polls with historic numbers. All representatives have decided to make a tribal woman President. Everyone is supporting her: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak after casting his vote at UP Assembly pic.twitter.com/zPxvRF9iQ1— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections, as the candidate of NDA.— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders present. pic.twitter.com/iBRfuXC0pO
Maharashtra | In today's Presidential election, Shiv Sena is supporting Draupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential polls are different from any political election. It's the highest post & vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So, we took this decision: Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/oAY2K14lKh— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/7NxGRMIn81— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at the Parliament Library Building. He will file his nomination today. pic.twitter.com/DC3wkaNURp— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
