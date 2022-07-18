YouTube
పోలవరంపై కేంద్రం జగన్ బతుకుని బట్టలిప్పి చూపించిందన్న దేవినేని ఉమా
    President Election Results 2022: రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్‌కు ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి.. కొత్త ప్రెసిడెంట్ ఎవరు..?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ ప్రథమ పౌరుడి కోసం జూలై 18వ తేదీన ఎన్నికలు ముగిశాయి. ఇక కౌంటింగ్‌కు సమయం దగ్గరపడింది. కౌంటింగ్ కోసం ఇప్పటికే ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తయ్యాయి. అన్ని రాజకీయ పార్టీలకు చెందిన లోక్‌సభ, రాజ్యసభ, శాసనసభ, శాసనమండలి సభ్యులు కొత్త రాష్ట్రపతిని ఎన్నుకునేందకు ఈనెల 18న ఆయా రాష్ట్ర అసెంబ్లీల్లో ఓటువేశారు.

    కేంద్రంలో అధికారంలో ఉన్న ఎన్డీఏ సంకీర్ణ కూటమి..ఒడిశాకు చెందిన గిరిజన మహిళ ద్రౌపది ముర్మును తన అభ్యర్థిగా ప్రకటించింది. ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీల తరఫున యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా బరిలో నిలిచారు. ఏపీలో అధికార వైఎస్ఆర్సీపీ, ప్రతిపక్ష తెలుగుదేశం ముర్ముకు మద్దతు ప్రకటించాయి. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సమితి.. యశ్వంత్ సిన్హా వైపు మొగ్గు చూపింది. వీరిలో ఎవరు గెలుస్తారనేది గురువారం తేలుతుంది. ఇవ్వాళ జరిగే రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్‌కు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు ఎప్పటికప్పుడు మినిట్ టు మినిట్ మీ కోసం..

    Indian President Election 2022 Voting Live Updates In Telugu; Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:26 PM, 20 Jul
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల వరకు జరగనున్న కౌంటింగ్
    4:24 PM, 20 Jul
    గురువారం రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల కౌంటింగ్ ప్రారంభం
    6:19 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లా.
    6:03 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    16వ రాష్ట్రపతిని ఎన్నుకోవడానికి నిర్వహించిన పోలింగ్‌ ముగిసినట్టు ప్రకటించిన రాజ్యసభ సెక్రెటరీ జనరల్ పీసీ మోడీ. 99.18 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదైనట్లు వెల్లడి
    6:00 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న కేంద్రమంత్రులు నిర్మల సీతారామన్, ఆర్ కే సింగ్. వారిద్దరూ కోవిడ్ బారిన పడ్డారు. దీనితో పీపీఈ కిట్స్ ధరించి ఓటింగ్‌కు హాజరయ్యారు. ఆయన కరోనా వైరస్ బారిన పడ్డారు. ఫలితంగా పీపీఈ కిట్ ధరించి ఓటింగ్‌కు హాజరయ్యారు.
    5:34 PM, 18 Jul
    తమిళనాడు
    రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న ఏఐఏడీఎంకే ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఈ పళనిస్వాామి
    5:15 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఢిల్లీ పార్లమెంట్ భవనంలో ముగిసిన రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నిక పోలింగ్.
    5:13 PM, 18 Jul
    మణిపూర్
    రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న మణిపూర్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎన్ బిరేన్ సింగ్.
    5:12 PM, 18 Jul
    తమిళనాడు
    రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న అన్నా డీఎంకే శాసన సభ్యుడు ఓ పన్నీర్ సెల్వం. ఆయన కరోనా వైరస్ బారిన పడ్డారు. ఫలితంగా పీపీఈ కిట్ ధరించి ఓటింగ్‌కు హాజరయ్యారు.
    4:00 PM, 18 Jul
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న ప‌శ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి మ‌మ‌త బెన‌ర్జీ.
    3:50 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న కేంద్ర‌మంత్రి ధ‌ర్మేంద్ర ప్ర‌ధాన్.
    3:44 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ సీనియ‌ర్ నేత‌, వాయ‌నాడ్ లోక్ స‌భ స‌భ్యుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ.
    3:41 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్లు, ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ రాజ్య‌స‌భ స‌భ్యుడు, బీజేపీ లోక్ స‌భ స‌భ్యుడు గౌత‌మ్ గంభీర్.
    3:40 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న అఖిల భార‌త కాంగ్రెస్ క‌మిటీ అధినేత్రి సోనియా గాంధీ. ఆమెతో పాటు రాజ్య‌స‌భ‌లో కాంగ్రెస్ స‌భాప‌క్ష నేత మ‌ల్లికార్జున ఖ‌ర్గె, ఆ పార్టీ లోక్ స‌భ స‌భ్యుడు శ‌శిథ‌రూర్ ఓటు వేశారు.
    3:38 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకోవ‌డానికి పార్ల‌మెంట్ కు చేరుకున్న కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియ‌ర్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ.
    2:46 PM, 18 Jul
    తెలంగాణ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న తెలంగాణ ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి కే చంద్ర‌శేఖ‌ర్ రావు
    2:32 PM, 18 Jul
    హర్యానా
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకుంటోన్న హ‌ర్యానా ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి మ‌నోహ‌ర్ లాల్ ఖ‌ట్ట‌ర్.
    2:27 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌మ ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న కేంద్ర‌మంత్రులు మ‌న్ సుఖ్ భాయ్ మాండ‌వీయ‌, హ‌ర్దీప్ సింగ్ పురీ, స‌మాజ్ వాది పార్టీ సీనియ‌ర్ నేత ములాయంసింగ్ యాద‌వ్, నేష‌న‌లిస్ట్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ చీఫ్ శ‌ర‌ద్ ప‌వార్.
    2:24 PM, 18 Jul
    ఒడిషా
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ము విజ‌యం సాధించాలంటూ ప్ర‌త్యేక ప్రార్థ‌న‌లు చేసిన ఒడిశా గిరిజ‌నులు. ఆమె స్వ‌రాష్ట్రం ఒడిశా.
    2:22 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న కేంద్ర‌మంత్రులు రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్, కిర‌ణ్ రిజిజు, కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ ర‌ణ్ దీప్ సింగ్ సుర్జేవాలా, సమాజ్ వాది పార్టీ ఎంపీ జ‌యాబ‌చ్చ‌న్
    2:18 PM, 18 Jul
    ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకున్న తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ అధినేత‌, ప్ర‌తిప‌క్ష నాయ‌కుడు చంద్ర‌బాబు నాయుడు.
    1:35 PM, 18 Jul
    అస్సాం కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు క్రాస్ ఓటింగ్ కు పాల్పడే అవకాశం ఉందని AIUDF ఎమ్మెల్యే కరీముద్దీన్ బర్భూయా ఆరోపించారు.
    1:28 PM, 18 Jul
    గుజరాత్: ఎన్డీఏ రాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థి ద్రౌపది ముర్ముకు ఓటు వేశానని ఎన్సీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే కంధాల్ ఎస్ జడేజా చెప్పారు.
    12:57 PM, 18 Jul
    హర్యానా
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ము రికార్డుస్థాయి మెజారిటీతో విజ‌యం సాధిస్తారని, ఈ నెల 25వ తేదీన ఆమె ప్ర‌మాణ స్వీకారానికి తాము హాజ‌రవుతామ‌ని వెల్ల‌డించిన హ‌ర్యానా ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి మ‌నోహర్ లాల్ ఖ‌ట్ట‌ర్
    12:54 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ము రికార్డుస్థాయి మెజారిటీతో విజ‌యం సాధిస్తారంటూ జోస్యం చెప్పిన ఉత్త‌ర ప్ర‌దేశ్ ఉప ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి బ్ర‌జేష్ పాఠ‌క్. త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును ఆయ‌న వినియోగించుకున్నారు.
    12:44 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఎన్డీఏ త‌ర‌ఫున‌ ఉప రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి అభ్య‌ర్థిగా నామినేష‌న్ దాఖ‌లు చేసిన జ‌గ్ దీప్ ధ‌న్ క‌ర్. ప్ర‌ధాన మంత్రి న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ, కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి అమిత్ షా, ర‌క్ష‌ణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్. ర‌వాణా శాఖ మంత్రి నితిన్ గ‌డ్క‌రీ, బీజేపీ జాతీయ అధ్య‌క్షుడు జేపీ న‌డ్డా.. ఆయ‌న వెంట ఉన్నారు.
    12:31 PM, 18 Jul
    మహారాష్ట్ర
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ఎన్డీఏ అభ్య‌ర్థి ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ముకు మ‌ద్ద‌తు ప్ర‌క‌టించిన మ‌హారాష్ట్ర మాజీ ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి ఉద్ధ‌వ్ థాక‌రే సార‌థ్యంలోని శివ‌సేన. ముర్ముకు అనుకూలంగా ఓటు వేస్తామ‌ని వెల్ల‌డించిన మాజీ మంత్రి ఆదిత్య థాక‌రే.
    12:14 PM, 18 Jul
    కేరళ
    రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ఎన్నిక పోలింగ్ సంద‌ర్భంగా త‌న ఓటు హ‌క్కును వినియోగించుకుంటోన్న కేర‌ళ ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి పిన‌ర‌యి విజ‌య‌న్.
    12:12 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    నామినేష‌న్ దాఖ‌లు చేయ‌డానికి పార్ల‌మెంట్ లైబ్ర‌రీ భ‌వ‌నానికి చేరుకున్న ఎన్డీఏ ఉప రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి అభ్య‌ర్థి జగ్ దీప్ ధ‌న్ క‌ర్. నామినేష‌న్ స‌మ‌యంలో ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ ఆయ‌న వెంట ఉన్నారు.
    12:05 PM, 18 Jul
    ఢిల్లీ
    ఇవ్వాళ్టి నుంచి అమ‌లులోకి వ‌చ్చిన‌ కొత్త జీఎస్టీ రేట్ల‌పై రాజ్య‌స‌భ‌లో ప్ర‌తిప‌క్షాల ఆందోళ‌న‌. పోడియం ముందుకు దూసుకెళ్లి నిర‌స‌న తెలిపిన స‌భ్యులు. ఛైర్మ‌న్ వెంక‌య్య నాయుడు ప‌లుమార్లు వారించిన‌ప్ప‌టికీ శాంతించ‌ని స‌భ్యులు. దీనితో స‌భ‌ను రేప‌టికి వాయిదా వేసిన ఛైర్మ‌న్.
